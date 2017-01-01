‘RHONY’ Star Luann de Lesseps Marries Tom D’Agostino On New Year’s Eve

Courtesy of Instagram

Congrats! ‘Real Housewives of New York’ star Luann de Lesseps married Tom D’Agostino in a beautiful Florida-based wedding on New Year’s Eve 2017. The bride looked positively radiant in her white gown and he couldn’t keep his eyes off her! Get all the romantic details here.

It’s official! Meet Mr. and Mrs. D’Agostino. Real Housewife star Luann de Lesseps, 51, married her beau of one year, Tom D’Agostino on Dec. 31 in a romantic, New Year’s ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida! The lovebirds exchanged their vows in front of 200 guests, just in time to ring in 2017. Wearing a gown designed by Randi Rahm, the blushing bride was truly a vision in white. The groom was no slouch in the looks department either, opting for a white jacket with his black suit, for the star-studded celebration which also marked his 50th birthday.

Luann’s New York co-star Dorinda Medley made and appearance, as well as Cynthia Bailey. Also on deck, was her former co-stars, Jill Zarin and Kelly Bensimon, and Marysol Patton. For their first dance after the ceremony, Tom and Luann opted for a touching jam by The Cure. As we already saw on social media, there was quite a bit of prep that went into the days leading up to Luann’s big day. The reality star took to Instagram on Dec. 27, to share a photo of her, her daughter Victoria, and her mother “getting pampered” with manicures and pedicures. Luann also shared a sweet video of her riding along with her husband on a fun boat ride around the city. Earlier in Nov. 2016, Luann also revealed that she had picked three gorgeous wedding gowns!

This was definitely a happy day for the couple, but many fans were a little surprised to see that the wedding was still on, considering the huge scandal that happened just before their engagement party months ago. Earlier in the year, fellow Housewife, Bethany Frankel, 46, revealed photos to Luann of Tom kissing an ex at New York’s Regency Hotel! Oh no! Despite having admitted that she was “heartbroken” about finding out that her fiancee had cheated on her, Luann managed to forgive him and move on.

“I’m not going to let a stupid kiss ruin the rest of my life,” she told People of why she chose to take him back. “He screwed up. What he did was wrong. But this wasn’t premeditated. It wasn’t an affair; it was a mistake. He was upset with me. It was a stupid retaliation of some sort. He did the wrong thing, and he totally recognizes that. I know in my heart of hearts that he loves me.” As long as they are happy, that’s all that matters. Congratulations to the couple, and may they have many many more years together!

