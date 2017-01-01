Lauren Conrad Expecting First Child With Husband William Tell

Instagram

Congrats! Lauren Conrad took to Instagram on New Year’s Day to announce that she is expecting her first child with husband William Tell! We have all the details, here.

This is so exciting! Lauren Conrad rang in the New Year by sharing some news with her millions of Instagram followers — revealing that she and husband William Tell are expecting their first child together! OMG! Seriously, what better way for the cute couple to celebrate 2017 than with this incredibly exciting news?!

Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet… A photo posted by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Jan 1, 2017 at 7:57am PST

“Happy New Year!” the fashion designer and former reality star captioned the pic of the sonogram. “I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet….” Aw! We are SO happy for her and William, and we totally agree that this year is sure to be an incredible one for them!

Lauren and William got married back in Sept. 2014, in a romantic ceremony in Santa Ynez, California. They actually began dating on Valentine’s Day, way back in 2012. William, who is a musician, popped the question in Oct. 2013 and the rest, as they say, is history! Oh, and how can we forget about the GORGEOUS bridesmaids dresses from her wedding? Of course, she designed them herself! Now all we’re wondering is whether it will be a baby boy or baby girl for the couple, but only time will tell! Until then, we are so excited for them and are wishing them the best for this new year!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the exciting news? Are you so happy for Lauren and William? Do you think they will have a baby boy or a baby girl? Let us know.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.