Kylie Jenner’s 7 Sexiest Topless Pics Of 2016

If you got it, flaunt it! That seems to be Kylie Jenner’s motto, as she stripped down more than ever throughout the last 12 months, even posing topless for multiple photo and video shoots. Check out her sexiest topless pics from 2016 right here!

What better way to celebrate your boyfriend’s birthday than by showing the world how sexy things can get between the two of you behind closed doors?! Kylie Jenner, 19 gave her millions of social media followers a peek at what things are like when she and Tyga, 27, get intimate by posting a SUPER hot snap of her straddling him while wearing nothing but tight jeans. Although she tastefully covered her breasts with her arm, there’s major side boob on display in the pic, and the rapper is nuzzling his head right into her chest!

Kylie also did arguably her sexiest magazine shoot yet this year when she posed for Complex in November. On the mag’s cover, she wears nothing but latex gloves, once again showing her breast in the topless shot. Of course, it’s her beauty looks that’s really doing the talking here — her lipstick and eye makeup are on point — but it’s still a pretty revealing shoot. There was even more boob on display in the inside shots, too!

She also worked with Terry Richardson on her very own calendar for 2017 this year, and there’s one pic where she wears a wiry, barely-there bra and NOTHING else on the top half of her body. Yes, her arm and hand are making sure no nipple is visible, but that pose where she’s sensually licking a lollipop is pretty darn seductive.

