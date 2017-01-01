Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Makeout In Sexy New Year’s Eve Snap

Snapchat

Oh la la! Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson rang in the New Year with some sexy PDA! We have the pic, and all the details, right here!

Ringing in the New Year with the one you love! Khloe Kardashian, 32, and Tristan Thompson, 25, celebrated the arrival of 2017 together with some a sexy Snapchat! The hot couple showed just how much in love they are in the steamy snap, looking so cute together! Seriously, they are one of our favorite couples and their hot NYE kiss just shows why!

Seriously, you can totally tell how much they love each other from the adorable pic! Tristan is leaning into KoKo to kiss her and she just has the biggest smile on her face! It is BEYOND adorable! As HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY told you on Dec. 25, as the couple’s romance heats up, Khloe is being welcomed in his NBA team’s, the Cleveland Cavaliers, family!

As for who is most excited to welcome KoKo into the Cavs fam? None other than LeBron James‘ wife, Savannah, herself! “It’s becoming very apparent to everyone in Cleveland, including LeBron James‘ wife Savannah [James], that Khloe Kardashian is here to stay,” an insider told us. “LeBron rants and raves about how good and competitive Tristan is and how much happier he is on and off the court and that’s all because of Khloe. It was extremely important for Savannah to make Khloe part of the Cavs’ family because by the looks of things, sooner or later she’s going to become part of Tristan’s family.” Does this mean an engagement for 2017?! Only time will tell, but we think so!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Tristan and Khloe’s steamy New Year’s Eve kiss? And what do you think 2017 will bring the sexy couple? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.