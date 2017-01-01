Splash

Slaying the new year! Kendall Jenner rocked sexy black lingerie for New Year’s Eve with Jordan Clarkson, and seriously, she looked amazing! We have the pic, and all the details, here.

Kendall Jenner, 21, rang in 2017 looking ON POINT as usual! The model looked beyond sexy and gorgeous in racy black lingerie, which she covered with a leopard-printed jacket while stepping out in LA. Seriously, she looked AMAZING and if anyone can rock that outfit, it’s most definitely Kendall!

While she began the night by going to dinner with friend and fellow model Bella Hadid, she finished the night with a sweet midnight smooch with rumored boyfriend Jordan Clarkson, 24. The pair was reportedly spotting flaunting major PDA as the clock rang in the New Year. The sexy pair have been rumored to be seeing each other, but they have yet to actually confirm a romance! The two were allegedly at LA hotspot The Nice Guy as a couple. Back in Nov. 2016, they attended Drake‘s AMAs party together, where they reportedly flaunted major PDA throughout the night! “They were very touchy-feely,” a source told E! at the time. “She was laughing the whole time! She was super giddy and loving every minute of it. It was obvious that they have a very playful, fun relationship.”

Meanwhile, Jordan isn’t the only guy who Kendall is rumored to be seeing romantically! She’s also been spotted out on sexy date nights with A$AP Rocky! Still, Kendall has been seen at many of Jordan’s Los Angeles Lakers games, and she’s always cheering him on. SO adorable!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kendall’s sexy black lingerie ensemble for her romantic night with Jordan? Do you think they’ll confirm their romance this year?! Let us know what you think below.

