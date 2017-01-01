REX/Shutterstock

This is TOO hot to handle! Kendall Jenner and Jordan Clarkson were reportedly caught making out on Dec. 31, ringing in the New Year with some major PDA! The supermodel celebrated the holiday with her rumored beau, so are they still going strong? See the steamy clip!

Is it hot in here? No, that’s just the sizzling connection between Kendall Jenner, 21, and Jordan Clarkson, 24. The pair was reportedly spotted making out when the clock struck midnight on Dec. 31, ringing in 2017 with a passionate kiss! Up until this point, they’ve been very hush-hush about the status of their relationship, but this shocking video may prove the attraction between them is still alive and well! Kendall and Jordan were allegedly coupled up for the night, celebrating New Year’s Eve at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles. Both stars have been romantically linked over the past few months, even more so after their public flirtations. SEE THEIR SEXY NYE KISS HERE.

Kendall is one hot ticket these days, especially since two guys seem to be pining over her attention. She was all smiles after recently spending time with the Lakers stud on Dec. 12, shortly after catching dinner with A$AP Rocky — whose real name is Rakim Mayers. It looks like the rapper has some competition! Meanwhile, rumors have been swirling since back in Mar. that she and Jordan were an item, since they were spotted going out as a couple. She also has been a court side presence at his Laker home games, proving she’s supportive of his passions!

Jordan and Kendall even attended Drake’s star-studded AMAs party at Delilah back in Nov., and their PDA was reportedly off the charts! “You could see that they’re really into each other and they certainly weren’t hiding it,” an insider told E! News, adding that Jordan had his hand on Kendall’s leg and gave her several kisses on the cheek while they sat together at the lavish shindig. “They were very touchy-feely! She was laughing the whole time! She was super giddy and loving every minute of it. It was obvious that they have a very playful, fun relationship.” My, oh my!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Jordan and Kendall are the hottest new couple? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.