Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom’s Romantic NYE In Japan: Watch Them Countdown

Courtesy of Instagram

Talk about fireworks! Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom celebrated New Year’s Eve in Japan, even counting down with strangers to ring in 2017! The lovebirds were all smiles during their romantic getaway, treating fans to a cute snap of their fun-filled night.

Orlando Bloom, 39, and, Katy Perry, 32, are definitely the life of the party! The couple ventured to Japan to ring in 2017, celebrating New Year’s Eve in the most epic way ever. Taking to Instagram, she revealed the details of their adventurous night while sharing an adorable clip of herself in a face mask with the caption, “Lost in Tokyo…counted down with strangers on a sidewalk.” She continued, “All is as it should be. To a better New Year.” Orlando was all smiles, laughing for the camera while shouting “Happy New Year” as he leaned in closer to his pop-star girlfriend. Even though they missed the ball dropping, it’s clear they had a total blast!

Teve Kabloom na virada do ano em Tóquio sim! pic.twitter.com/gJeBkVD9Qg — Portal Katy Perry (@PortalKatyPerry) January 1, 2017

Love must be in the air for Katy and Orlando, since the pair can’t seem to get enough of each other. The Pirates Of The Caribbean actor recently whisked away his leading lady for a holiday getaway. Enjoying the snow and chilly temperatures, Katy and Orlando were spotted at a breathtaking mountain resort, located in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Not only did they check out the epic slopes, but they also enjoyed a bit of shopping together. Prior to that, the power couple stopped by LA’s Children’s Hospital on Dec. 20. Katy and Orlando performed sing-along songs with the kids, handed out gifts, took photos and asked everyone what the holidays meant to them.

Looking ahead, it’s clear these two have big hopes for the future! The “Roar” singer took to Twitter at the close of 2016, revealing what she’ll be striving for over the next twelve months. She proudly shared with her fans, “2017 resolution: to embody authenticity!” Katy and Orlando seem to be getting more invested in their romance everyday, especially after growing closer over the last few months with their Disney dates and fun-filled outings. They are totally relationship goals!

HollywoodLifers, do you love the way Katy and Orlando celebrated NYE?! Tell us below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.