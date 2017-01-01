Images Courtesy of WordRedEye.com

Party all night! Justin Bieber made his highly anticipated appearance at Fontainebleau in Miami, performing his hit songs at the New Year’s Eve bash on Dec. 31! The pop-star lived it up to the fullest, getting the crowd hyped up before the epic countdown to 2017.

Just get up on your feet and have a good time! Justin Bieber, 22, made Miami a little bit hotter, by performing at Fontainebleau Poolside New Year’s Eve bash, from 9 p.m. until midnight on Dec. 31. Thousands of fans jumped at the opportunity to see the pop-star, especially on such a momentous occasion. Tickets for the event costed a pretty penny, starting at $350, with packages including an open bar, so things were bound to get wild! He definitely got in the holiday spirit, singing his hit singles like “Cold Water,” “Where Are U Now,” “Company,” and “Boyfriend!”

Fan taken video of Justin performing 'Where Are U Now' today at Fontainebleau in Miami, FL. pic.twitter.com/oKd7IozVlu — Bieber-news.com (@yourbiebernews) January 1, 2017

Another video of Justin performing ‘Sorry’ today at Fontainebleau in Miami, FL. pic.twitter.com/YHwIwiVHgu — Bieber-news.com (@yourbiebernews) January 1, 2017

“Fontainebleau is famous for entertainment, and New Year’s Eve is the best night of the entire year,” said Philip Goldfarb, the President and C.O.O. of the Fontainebleau Miami Beach. We’ve got to hand it to them, for booking the right talent. Justin surpassed all expectations with his stage presence and captivating energy, totally leaving a lasting impression! He even offered an epic VIP package to one lucky fan, who lived like a king for the evening. The Ultimate VIP Package included a ticket to the show for the fan and nine of their friends. The squad also was able to enjoy comped meals, a poolside cabana for the crew and a table front and center at the show.

The VIP concert-goer even got the chance to ride around in Lamborghinis, Ferraris, Rolls-Royces and McLarens, in addition to receiving a private escort to Skrillex‘s gig at LIV, after Biebs did his thing. Justin had a wildly successful year, giving him so much to celebrate, as he continues to strive for greatness. Looking ahead, he extended his Purpose tour with new international dates in the coming months, giving Beliebers even more opportunities to catch him live in 2017!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Justin’s NYE celebrations? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.