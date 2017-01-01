Josh Groban Disses Mariah Carey After Diaster NYE Performance: See Wild Tweet

ABC

Oh snap! Josh Groban was NOT a fan of Mariah Carey’s disastrous New Year’s Eve performance, and he took to Twitter to majorly diss her! We have it, and the details, here.

Josh Groban SLAMMED Mariah Carey after her disastrous and shocking New Year’s Ever performance! After the diva threw a tantrum on stage while her song “Emotions” played but she didn’t sing, she walked offstage leaving the crowd stunned! Meanwhile, Josh took to Twitter, writing, “Any time one of the greatest voices of my generation lip syncs an angel loses its wings.” OH SNAP! Seriously, though, he does have a point!

Still, we love Mariah, but that was NOT one of her better performances! She sang her heart out for the special occasion, doing soulful renditions of songs like “Auld Lang Syne” and “We Belong Together.” But when she sang “Emotions,” there were technical difficulties making it very clear she was NOT singing live! Whats worse is that she performed for over one million people in Times Square, shortly before the ball dropped!

Luckily her sexy new boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, 33, was on stage with her to comfort her! Ahead of the show, Mariah couldn’t help but rave about having singing once again. “I am so excited to return and feel blessed to be a part of this year’s magical celebration,” she said. “I can’t wait to perform once again for my incredible fans as we ring in the New Year together.” While we definitely think that Josh has a point, we feel SO bad about all of her technical difficulties that made it such an embarrassing performance for her!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Josh’s tweet?

