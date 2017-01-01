Jon Gosselin Reunites With 4 Of His Kids For New Year’s Eve — Sweet Pic

Instagram

So sweet! Jon Gosselin reunited with four of his kids on New Year’s Eve and posed for an adorable photo with them! We have it, and all the details, here.

This is too cute! Jon Gosselin, 39, got to spend New Year’s Eve with four of his kids — Aaden, Joel, Hannah and Leah — and they took a seriously sweet photo together! Along with four of his kids, Jon’s close friends and girlfriend Colleen also joined in on the fun. Seriously, they looked like they were having the time of their lives, and we are just so happy to see Jon in such great spirits!

Happy New Year!!! 2017!!! Let's do this!!!! A photo posted by Jon Gosselin (@jongosselin1) on Dec 31, 2016 at 9:05pm PST

If you recall, this isn’t the first holiday that Jon has got to spend time with his kids! During Thanksgiving, he got to spend some alone time with his kids. After all, his ex-wife of seven years, Kate Gosselin, has full custody of their eight children together — something he’s currently fighting for. “For the first time in years, he was able to have half of his kids with him for Thanksgiving for a couple of hours,” a source told InTouch at the time. “He was thrilled.”

So between Jon and Kate’s bitter custody battle and ongoing fighting, why was he even allowed to visit his kids alone in the first place? Well, Kate was allegedly ordered by a judge to let the kids see their dad on Thanksgiving. We’re happy that he got to see them on New Year’s Eve, and the smiles on the four kids’ faces are just so sweet.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Jon spending NYE with four of his kids? Let us know below.

