Johanna Braddy & Freddie Stroma Married: ‘UnREAL’ Co-Stars Tie The Knot

Courtesy of Instagram

Congratulations are in order! Freddie Stroma and Johanna Braddy, who met on the set of Lifetime’s ‘UnREAL,’ married on Dec. 30 in a gorgeous Georgia wedding. Even though their characters didn’t end up together on ‘UnREAL,’ they found their happily ever after in real life!

Johanna Braddy, 29, and Freddie Stroma, also 29, married at The Stables at Foxhall Resort and Sporting Club in Atlanta, Georgia, on Dec. 30, her rep confirmed to The Knot. Johanna’s mom, Jo Beth Braddy, planned the entire ceremony and reception with her daughter. So sweet!

The actors met on the set of Lifetime’s hit show UnREAL in 2015. Their characters played love interests on the show, which is a dramatic parody of ABC’s The Bachelor, with Freddie’s character, Everlasting’s sexy British suitor, looking for love amongst beautiful female contestants. Their characters didn’t end up together, but Johanna and Freddie fell in love offscreen.

Freddie proposed to Johanna, who now stars on Quantico with Priyanka Chopra, 34, in May 2016. The hunky actor, who played Dickon Tarly in Game of Thrones season 6, popped the question during a romantic weekend in Vancouver.

The couple made their red carpet debut at the 2016 ABC Upfront Presentation in May 2016, and Johanna showed off her gorgeous sapphire and diamond engagement ring.

Johanna gushed about her wedding to Freddie, best known for his role as Cormac McLaggen in the Harry Potter movies, back in Aug. 2016. “Freddie’s family is coming from Europe and Asia and we’re all gonna be together. So that’s gonna be different,” she told PEOPLE. “Super southern family. Super European family.”

Once again, congratulations to Johanna and Freddie! We wish you all the best as your start this new journey together!

HollywoodLifers, send your well wishes to Johanna and Freddie in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.