Did Jennifer Lopez Diss Mariah Carey After Epic NYE Performance Fail?

Oh snap! Fans and celebs alike expressed disappointment over Mariah Carey’s failed NYE lip-syncing performance. Was Jennifer Lopez one of them who dissed the diva? We have the scoop, here.

Did she or didn’t she? Jennifer Lopez, 47, allegedly cast MAJOR shade at Mariah Carey, 46, after her disastrous New Year’s Eve performance that left many fans and celebs shocked and disappointed. The “Waiting For Tonight” singer allegedly liked an Instagram comment that referred to Mimi’s lip-sync debacle that read, “Ever seen an accident you couldn’t take your eyes away from? That was her tonight!” WOW! Seriously, we really don’t know what to think about this and whether J.Lo actually dissed Mariah or not.

In case you didn’t see it, Mariah’s NYE performance had people talking for ALL the wrong reasons. The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” songstress was supposed to perform a medley of hits on Dick Clark’s Rockin’ Eve Special with Ryan Seacrest. However, when her 1991 hit song “Emotions” came on through the speakers for everyone in Times Square, she just strutted around onstage and did not sing at all! Talk about a SERIOUS lip-sync fail! Mariah told the crowd that the song that she was hearing in her earpiece was not the same one that was being played. It was SO awkward for everyone.

Unfortunately, as HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY told you, Mariah is beyond sad about what happened. “Mariah Carey is super upset and frustrated about what happened last night,” an insider told us. “She may have tried to play it off with a silly tweet, as any artist would, but she’s a perfectionist who cares a lot about her image and her fans. Mariah is not happy about the technical difficulties at all.” We feel so bad!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Jennifer allegedly shading Mariah? Let us know.

