Jennifer Lopez Performs Epic Mashup On NYE — ‘Get Right,’ ‘On The Floor’ & More

Courtesy of NBC

She used to have a little, but now Jennifer Lopez has A LOT — including a spectacular New Year’s Eve performance. Helping us bring in 2017 with host Carson Daly, JLo hit the stage in Las Vegas with 90’s classic — ‘If You Had My Love.’ We’ve got the details!

Native-New Yorker Jennifer Lopez, 47, decided to stay in Las Vegas for New Year’s Eve! Ending 2016 with a MAJOR bang, the bootylicious singer performed a mashup of all our favorite songs that were broadcast to Carson Daly’s NYE party in Times Square. JLo sang “If You Had My Love,” “Get Right,” “On The Floor,” and MORE! The singer oozed total sexiness in a sequin golden bikini that was giving us old school Princess Leia vibes, which is incredibly fitting since we lost our favorite Star Wars character this week!

But wait, if JLo is in Las Vegas, does that mean she’s celebrating NYE with rumored boyfriend Drake? The “Hotline Bling” stud is already set to perform at Hakkasan nightclub on the strip on NYE, so maybe they’ll meet up for a romantic afterparty in the late hours. Drake and JLo have basically been inseparable, so we can’t wait to see if they take a picture of their midnight kiss!

The couple’s chemistry lately has been OFF THE CHAIN as they’re slowly becoming more and more public with their affection for each other. The sexy singers had no shame in their game as they smooched and grinded on each other at a Winter Wonderland prom on Dec. 30. If these two don’t make their relationship official by 2017, we’re going to scream, cry, and pout until they finally confess!

HollywoodLifers, how amazing was JLo’s NYE performance? What was your favorite moment?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.