Drake & Jennifer Lopez’s Sexy NYE Reunion Revealed: She Cheered Him On In Vegas

Courtesy of Twitter/Courtesy of Instagram

After weeks of flirting and getting closer, Jennifer Lopez and Drake spent New Year’s Eve together! Jennifer was spotted cheering Drake on at his concert in Vegas on December 31, and Drake was definitely loving the attention. Did they make things official on NYE?

This flirtation between Jennifer Lopez, 46, and Drake, 30, has only been going on for a few weeks, and it’s already the “will-they won’t-they” saga of our generation. Jennifer was set to perform at Miami’s E11even nightclub on New Year’s Eve, but canceled the gig. She didn’t stay home in her PJs, though; she was spotted jamming out in the crowd at Drake’s Las Vegas NYE bash at Hakkasan, a rep for the club confirmed to HollywoodLife.com!

Oh my god! That’s a major move for two people who haven’t even announced they’re dating yet. Jennifer’s definitely noticed that Drake’s been a fairly regular fixture at her All I Have shows at Planet Hollywood in Vegas, and wanted to return the favor by showing him some mad support.

Drake reportedly arrived at Hakkasan at 1:00am, with Jennifer a little bit after, according to an eyewitness who spoke to E! Online. She was apparently trying to go incognito while slipping into a VIP booth near the stage, according to the source. But come on; who doesn’t recognize JLo?

Drake played it cool, too, never acknowledging that Jennifer was in the audience during his NYE show. But when his 40-minute set ended, that’s when things reportedly got interesting! Around 3:30am, Drake and JLo, according to E!‘s source, left the club together through the employee exit! They reportedly walked out hand-in-hand, protected by security guards who wouldn’t let fans near them. Amazing!

We’re dying here; when will they say that they’re dating publicly? The singers have been spending more and more time together, and getting less shy about PDA. Just a few days before NYE, they attended the Winter Wonderland Prom party in Los Angeles together, and were grinding on each other the whole time. Afterward, they went to Jennifer’s mansion for a romantic sleepover, according to a source who spoke to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Yeah, it’s on.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Jennifer and Drake are going to make their relationship official? Tell us in the comments!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.