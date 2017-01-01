Hollywood Sign Vandalized: Trespassers Change Sign to Read ‘Hollyweed’

REX/Shutterstock

Uh oh! The iconic Hollywood sign was vandalized on Dec. 31, and the witty trespassers changed the letters to read ‘Hollyweed.’ This shocking swap comes shortly after California made recreational marijuana use legal! Check out the epic pics here.

It’s safe to say Snoop Dogg is out there, smiling somewhere. The landmark Hollywood sign now has what some would call a fitting message, as trespassers switched around the letters to read “Hollyweed,” on Dec. 31. Cops are reportedly going to catch the perpetrator, since there’s surveillance video! It’s questionable as to whether it was vandalized in the middle of the night or early morning, but it’s clear the individual was paying their respects to the new marijuana laws in California. The “Golden” state legalized recreational pot use after Proposition 64 passed Nov. 8.

Wait no forget it, hollyweed is hilarious — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) January 1, 2017

The Hollywood sign was changed to say Hollyweed today pic.twitter.com/NSWmbgz9aP — Tommy Chong (@tommychong) January 1, 2017

It appears as though one man pulled off the trick, working hard to modify one of the most recognized images in Hollywood. He allegedly used a tarp to change the shape of the O’s, according to TMZ. The publication also revealed this actually happened before! Another brave prankster pulled the same stunt on Jan. 1, 1976, clearly trying to garner some support for his fancy of greenery. It looks like his dreams were going to come true only a short 41 years later. If the new perpetrator is caught, they could be charged with misdemeanor trespassing!

Nevada and Massachusetts also passed the measure, meaning anyone 21 years of age and older will be able to walk into a weed shop and buy some by the year 2018. This also means medical excuses to possess marijuana won’t be as necessary, but that doesn’t mean smokers can light up anywhere! Tokers can’t use weed in public, but the law will eventually allow for licensed on-site consumption. Meanwhile, several celebs got a major kick out of the changed sign, including Snoop, Mindy Kaling and Tommy Chong, who shared a photo of the epic switch-up.

HollywoodLifers, did you check out the “Hollyweed” sign? Leave your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.