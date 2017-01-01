Gwen Stefani Makes Out With Blake Shelton At Midnight On NYE — Sweet Pic

Snapchat

Sealed with a kiss! Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton engaged in some heavy PDA this New Year’s Eve, smooching in the country hunk’s native Oklahoma with Gwen’s kids by their side! Missed their midnight make out? We’ve got the cute pic!

There’s a little mantra going around that says whoever you spend New Year’s Eve with, is going to be in your life for the next 12 months. If that’s true (and we’re praying it is), we’re about to see a whole lot more of Gwen Stefani, 47, and Blake Shelton, 40! This New Year’s party was a little different for the couple, as they spent it in Blake’s native Oklahoma with her two sons! As the ball dropped to the sound of a countdown, and fireworks lit up the sky, Gwen and Blake passionately kissed each other at the stroke of midnight, which he shared on his Snapchat. SO sweet!

The “Go Ahead And Break My Heart” looked beyond cute together of course, and earlier in the night, Blake had wowed the crowd at Carson Daly‘s NYE celebration. The couple were met there by fellow The Voice judge Alicia Keys, who also lit up the stage with a show of her own. It was basically a reunion for all the judges on the show, except for Adam Levine and Miley Cyrus. Some of us wondered if Blake was going to pop the question in front of his and Gwen’s friends tonight, but it looks like we’re going to have to wait a little longer for an engagement announcement!

There have been NON-STOP buzz going around about when the country cutie is going to propose, but if Gwen has anything to say about it, it sounds like she’s not in any rush to walk down the aisle again. Our sources told us that over Christmas, Blake had thought about getting down on one knee, but ultimately decided against it because they want to take the scenic route to MarriageVille — not the fast route! Maybe by 2018 we’ll see a diamond ring on her finger!

HollywoodLifers, how adorable was Gwen and Blake’s New Year’s kiss? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.