George Michael’s Boyfriend Claims He Was ‘Hacked’: ‘I Did Not Send Those Tweets’

Rex

George Michael’s boyfriend Fadi Fawaz denied that he sent tweets about the late singer trying to commit suicide, saying he was hacked! So what’s really going on? We have the scoop, here.

George Michael‘s boyfriend, Fadi Fawaz, shut down allegations that he had written tweets about the late pop star trying to commit suicide “many times” on Jan. 1. Numerous tweets that have now been deleted on the hairdresser’s Twitter account claimed that the WHAM! singer had tried to kill himself numerous times. “We loved each other very much and we were together almost 24 hours a day..” one tweets read. “And finally he managed… he tried numbers of time to kill himself many times… the only thing George wanted is to DIE.” Wow.

“I am shocked with what’s going on with the Twitter thing,” he told The Mirror. “My Twitter account has been hacked and closed. It’s a bit scary to be honest. I did not send those tweets. I woke up at 11.30am to the news. I am not going to worry about these things.”

As we previously reported, George passed away at the age of 53 on Christmas Day 2016. His autopsy came out inconclusive, according to TMZ, leading to more tests being ordered to determine why the “Last Christmas” crooner died in his sleep. In addition, authorities also told the outlet that the medical examiner would perform a series of toxicology tests. Meanwhile, George’s rep said in a statement that he died of heart failure. Adding to that is the fact that George struggled with drug use for years throughout his life. Regardless of the circumstances, it’s so sad and we’re glad to hear his boyfriend speaking out about the tweets.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Fadi saying he didn’t send those tweets? Let us know below.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.