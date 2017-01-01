Courtesy of Twitter

Congratulations are in order! NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Jr. married his fiancée Amy Reimann on Dec. 31, celebrating the New Year in the most romantic way ever! The longtime pair made it official in front of several friends and family members. See pics of the ceremony!

Dale Earnhardt Jr., 42, tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Amy Reimann, 34, before the clock struck midnight on Dec. 31, welcoming the New Year as man and wife! The lovebirds said their “I dos” at Childress Vineyards in North Carolina, a wine estate belonging to former NASCAR driver Richard Childress, featuring tours, tastings and a bistro. Amy was truly a vision in white, opting for a strapless gown and veil on her big day. Dale couldn’t wipe the smile off his face, holding close to his leading lady on the special occasion. Their chemistry was off the charts!

Thanks for the well wishes and kind comments. @Amy_Reimann and I are very excited to be married today. Also, Happy New Year to everyone! — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) December 31, 2016

Several NASCAR stars were in attendance including Chocolate Myers, Danica Patrick and Bubba Wallace. The group seemed to have a blast, partying well into the morning. On New Year’s Day, Amy even changed her last name to Earnhardt on Twitter, proving they’re the real deal. Her beau took to social media shortly after, writing, “Happily married!!! What an amazing experience. Looking forward to the rest of our lives.” He continued with a sweet message, acknowledging all of their fans and loved ones for their support. “Thanks for the well wishes and kind comments. [We’re] very excited to be married. Also, Happy New Year to everyone!”

Dale popped the question to Amy last June and the pair began exclusively dating in 2009. It’s all been history from there for the lovebirds, who solidified their eternal bond on NYE 2017! The duo was last spotted cozying up at the 2016 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Awards at Wynn, Las Vegas on Dec. 2. At the event, he even gushed about his bride-to-be, saying, “I’m so excited, so thrilled to be a part of it and I look forward to our future.” Cheers to many more great memories!

