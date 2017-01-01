New Year’s Eve: Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus & More Ring In 2017

Courtesy of Instagram

New Year’s Eve is a huge night for everyone all around the globe. But no one goes all out on the last night of the year than our favorite celebs. Check out how celebs across the world are ringing in 2017!

Celebrities are just like us, right? Well no night is that more true than New Year’s Eve. The night every single person around the world can come together to celebrate something that is important to all of us — the fresh start that comes with a brand new year. So, of course, we love to check out what our fave celebs are doing on Dec. 31. And we have not been disappointed by what we’ve seen! Fun parties, gorgeous outfits, family and friends, and stolen kisses at that magical stroke of midnight.

Happy new yearzzzzz from me and my mama!!!! @tishcyrus A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 31, 2016 at 7:04pm PST

Selena Gomez, 24, was seen out and about having fun with her girls, posing for a gorgeous photo while having fun in the snow. Blake Shelton, 40, and Gwen Stefani, 47, shared an adorable pic of the two of them snuggling up together on some comfy pillows. Miley Cyrus, 24, posted a pic of her and her mama Tish, all decked out in their NYE party gear to ring in 2017 right! And the ever adorable John Legend, 38, was spotted on Instagram giving his super cute wife Chrissy Teigen, 31, a piggyback ride! Check out more ways celebs are celebrating in the gallery above!

It certainly has been a huge year for some of our fave celebs, with so many proposals, weddings and births. And let’s not forget about all of the fantastic movies, albums and business endeavors those stars have been a part of. It has been a crazy year in some ways, but there has been a lot of joy and laughter. And we can’t wait to see what 2017 holds for Selena, Justin Bieber, the Kardashian-Jenner clan and everyone else we love!

HollywoodLifers, which celeb do you think is ringing in the New Year the best? Give us all your thoughts below!

