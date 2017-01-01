Blake Shelton Serenades Audience With ‘A Guy With A Girl’ At NYE Celebration

Courtesy of NBC

If 2017 is as amazing as Blake Shelton’s live performance, we’ve got nothing to worry about! The country crooner rocked the stage at Carson Daly’s NYE event with his hit single, ‘A Guy With A Girl.’ Read all about the epic show, right here!

Topping off 2016 with a serious BANG, Blake Shelton, 40, made the entire state of California shake with his ground-breaking performance! If there’s anyone who knows how to party on a night like New Years Eve, it’s the beer-drinking, guitar-playing, rock n roll-loving hunk! The country crooner’s performance of “A Guy With A Girl” from Los Angeles was broadcast to Times Square where Carson Daly and Mel B were hosting an epic NYE bash.

Making practically all of our holiday dreams come true, Carson Daly‘s NYE bash was like a mini The Voice reunion! Alicia Keys, another one of the show’s head judges, also sang her heart out in Times Square before the strike of midnight. Speaking of that magical hour, did you happen to catch Blake and Gwen Stefani‘s New Year’s KISS?! The former No Doubt frontwoman had the look of love in her eyes all night long as she watched her man perform in the final minutes of 2016. Some fans might have been expecting a midnight proposal, but Blake seems like the kind of guy who would wait for a more intimate moment.

Generally speaking, this has been a HUGE year for Blake! His latest album If I’m Honest was an instant hit, The Voice is still one of the best singing shows on television, he’s head over heels in love with Gwen and her three sons, AND, he’s got an epic 2017 coming up! The Nashville-native has no intention of slowing down any time soon, as he’s set to headline a concert in Riviera Maya, Mexico with Luke Bryan, and is up for multiple 2017 People’s Choice Awards. Not too shabby!

