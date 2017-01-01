‘Beyond’ Premiere Recap: Holden Wakes Up After 12 Years With Shocking Powers

The first episode of Freeform’s newest show, ‘Beyond,’ was downright wild. Holden wakes up after 12 years to find everything has changed, but he’s also got strange new powers. Check out our recap of this fantastic and intriguing new show!

The Matthews family is just like any other normal family. Holden is a carefree teenager without a care in the world. He goes out to meet his friend, Kevin. He’s just a normal teenager, drinking beer with his best friend at the top of the water tower.

Kevin’s brother Jeff shows up to stir up trouble. When Jeff starts to beat Kevin up, Holden snaps and hits him with his bike helmet. Holden runs away on his bike. He goes into the woods and hits his head on a tree. He gets up and notices something isn’t right. Everything around him begins to float. Suddenly, a bright light flashes above him. He can’t see a thing.

Holden wakes up in the hospital, no longer the boy he was before. He’s been in a coma for 12 years! His parents rush to his side, overwhelmed that the son they thought they’d lost is back. Holden has no idea where he is or what’s happening. When he sees his face in the reflection of a screen, he can’t believe it. “What happened to me?” he cries. Holden’s condition is nothing short of a miracle. His mind is fully functional, and his health is incredibly impressive. How?!

Holden’s parents take him home. When he walks into his room, everything is just as it was 12 years ago. Luke is no longer his little brother. He’s all grown up and in college now! Holden may have been in a coma for 12 years, but life went on while he was asleep.

Holden goes to sleep and sees a strange man in his dream. A beautiful girl tells him, “See you soon.” He wakes up and finds himself in the middle of the woods, the same place where he fell into a coma 12 years ago. He returns home in the early morning hours to find his parents worried sick about him. That same morning, Holden’s doctor walks into her office to find all of her files on the floor, with Holden’s files missing.

Luke takes Holden out for new clothes and lets him drive for the first time. His first driving experience doesn’t go very well, so they switch places. At the store, Holden sees a beautiful girl checking him out. Luke tells him to get up the nerve and ask her name. When he introduces himself, she already knows who he is. Before bolting, she writes this on his arm: “You’re in danger trust no one.”

When Holden goes to sleep, he sees the same man and the girl from the clothing store. He also wakes up in the woods again. How the heck does he get there?

The next day, Holden goes to see Kevin for the first time since waking up. He’s a counselor and expecting a baby with his wife! Holden then goes to the hospital for more tests, and things don’t exactly go well. The computers begin malfunctioning and the lights shut off. As Holden continues to dream, the place catches on fire. Holden has no idea what he’s doing.

A mysterious man calls Kevin and asks about Holden. What is Kevin hiding? He meets Holden at a bar to warn him. “You’re in a lot of trouble,” Kevin says. “They’re going to be coming for you.” Holden is freaking out and goes outside to get some air. Holden and Kevin are met in the pouring rain with punches to the face. A man in yellow tells Holden that he knows “what you can do.” He forces Holden to show him or Kevin gets a bullet to the head.

Something inside Holden snaps, and he uses this unknown power inside of him to save Kevin. He literally stops the bullet. The men attacking him are thrown violently away from him. The girl from the store, whose name is Willa, shows up, and Holden gets in the car with her.

She says she’s taking him somewhere safe. People are looking for him. He wants to go back and warn his family. When she doesn’t listen, he pounds his fist and the car explodes. WTF?! She tries to explain to him what’s happened over the past 12 years. He apparently lived a life, even though his body was lying in a hospital. “I watched you learn the things you can do,” she says.

She also warns that these powers are just a “scratch on the surface.” But they can be dangerous if he doesn’t learn to control them. Holden thinks she’s crazy and tells her to stay away.

Willa goes to see the man in Holden’s dreams. His name is Arthur. “He’s not ready,” Willa says to a comatose Arthur. Somehow Arthur’s minds sends Willa message via text. “He’ll be ready when we need him,” the message reads.

That night, Holden’s powers show how crazy they can be. While Holden sleeps he can’t control his mind. Everything in his room starts to melt around him. What in the world happened to Holden?!

Isn't this show so great?! Burkely Duffield is absolutely incredible as Holden.

