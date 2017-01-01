Bella Thorne Moving On From Charlie Puth & Tyler Posey With A Girl? Her ‘Friendly’ NYE Kiss

Instagram

Moving on? Bella Thorne shared a sexy Instagram pic of her New Year’s Eve kiss, and it was with a mystery girl! So is she already over Tyler Posey and Charlie Puth? We have the scoop, here.

Bella Thorne, 19, looks like she’s taking a break from men after she posted what she called a ‘friendly’ NYE kiss with a mystery girl! “Everyone needs a friendly #newyears kiss,” the former Disney star captioned the shot of her kissing a girl on the beach by a bonfire. Oh wow! We’re seriously dying to know just who she is. To us, this looked definitely more than just a friendly kiss!

And after ❤️Everyone needs a friendly newyears kiss😘💋 #happynewyear #bonfire #2017

As HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY told you on Dec. 28, Bella wants to take a break from dating after her breakups from both Charlie Puth and Tyler Posey. “Bella is happy that the drama of her breakup and her moment with Charlie has come and gone,” our insider told us. “She is realizing that she needs some time to be single and she knows she rushed out of a relationship with Gregg Sulkin to get right back into one with Tyler and that was not the best of ideas.” In case you forgot, Bella broke up with Gregg in Aug. 2015, and she started dating Tyler just less than a month later!

While we still don’t know who the mystery girl in Bella’s new pic is, we’re guessing it’s one of her close friends since she did refer to is as a friendly kiss. Still, we’re SO intrigued! We’ll continue to keep you updated.

