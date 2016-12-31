William Christopher Dead: ‘M*A*S*H’ Actor Tragically Dies At 84

Courtesy of CBS

2017 can’t get here fast enough! TV legend William Christopher is the latest star to pass away this year. The actor, best known for his role on ‘M*A*S*H,’ died on New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31) at the age of 84. Read all the heartbreaking details, here!

Ugh, can it please by 00:01 yet so we can officially kiss 2016 goodbye forever?! Yet another celebrity has passed away in this awful year, we hate to report. William Christopher, best known for his role as Father John Mulcahy on the hit TV show, Mash, died on New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31) at the age of 84. William was resting inside his Pasadena home when he lost his battle to small cell carcinoma, a type of fast-growing lung cancer.

The TV legend will continue to live on in the hearts of millions of fans who watched Mash, or his other projects, growing up. Producers who got to know William on a personal level will never forget the star’s audition for Mash, which left them completely speechless! In the middle of his read-through, the beloved actor went off script and started ad lipping for the rest of the scene. Producers fell in love with his comedy and hired him immediately under one condition — that he stays ON script for the episodes. William’s second most memorable role was as Private Lester Hummel on Gomer Pyle.

William leaves behind wife Barbara Christopher, and their two children — sons Ned and John. Ned, who suffers from autism, spent a lot of time with his father working with the National Autistic Society and doing public service announcements for them. William and Barbara later wrote a touching book together in 1985 about their experiences raising Ned. He was such a devoted family man!

