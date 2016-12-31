Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt: Where She Took All 6 Kids For New Year’s Eve Revealed

REX/Shutterstock

With so many NYE celebrations going on around the world, picking a place to party is not an easy choice. Yet somehow, Angelina Jolie and her six kids made that difficult decision — and you won’t believe where they’re staying! Find out, here!

Drum roll, please…Angelina Jolie, 41, and the kids are in Colorado for New Year’s Eve! It’s going to be a winter wonderland for Angie as they count down the final seconds on 2016, which is huge change from hanging out at Angie’s $8.5 million home in Malibu. Reports claim the actress arrived to the Mile High state with her kiddos sometime before Christmas, as they were spotted doing a little holiday shopping inside a toy store before the big day.

Their NYE celebration sounds ALMOST perfect, but there is one big thing missing…and that’s Brad Pitt, 53. The Ocean’s 11 actor will not be spending NYE with Angie and the kids as it wasn’t worked out in the former couple’s visitation plan. He did, however, get to see them on Christmas, so at least that’s something. Unlike most of Brad’s meetings with the kids, this one didn’t end in total heartbreak. Maddox didn’t storm out, and Brad was able to give them tons of gifts. Angie wasn’t too lenient, though, as Brad still had to be accompanied by a supervisor.

It sounds like the former lovebirds are making tiny strides in settling their nasty divorce, but the chances of a reconciliation are totally out the window. We hoped 2017 would be the year of getting back together, only to realize that was wishful thinking. “Angelina is still in war-mode over custody and their divorce, so the last thing she wants is to see Brad or get into any face-to-face confrontation with her ex,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, noting that she’s been avoiding him at all costs. Ouch!

HollywoodLifers, where did YOU expect Angelina and the kids to celebrate NYE?

