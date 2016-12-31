New Year’s Eve: What Time & How To Watch Ryan Seacrest & Other Countdown Shows

REX/Shutterstock

Happy New Year, HollywoodLifers! We’re getting closer and closer to 2017, and we can hardly wait to start watching it all unfold on TV! Click through to find out when your favorite countdown shows, like ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest’, start the fun tonight, December 31, 2016!

1. Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2016

The annual show is the biggest party in town, and has been for decades. Catch it on ABC from 8:00pm to 11:00pm. They’ll pause for breaking news (and to catch their breathes), then start up again, from 11:30pm to 2:13am!

The New Year’s Eve bash is hosted, naturally by Ryan Seacrest, who’s joined by Jenny McCarthy in Times Square, Fergie in Los Angeles, and PLL star Lucy Hale in New Orleans! You’re definitely not going to want to miss their lineup, including DNCE and (a reunited??) Fifth Harmony!

2. New Year’s Eve With Carson Daly

Check out Carson Daly doing his thing on both NBC and Telemundo, from 11:30pm to 12:30pm, great if you want to get some partying in and make it home to see a few performances before the ball drop! Carson’s hosting from NYC with Mel B, and highlights include a major performance from Jennifer Lopez! Will she bring Drake?

If you are chilling at home all night, NBC does have some coverage earlier in the evening! At 8:00pm, the amazing Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb from Today are hosting “A Toast to 2016!”, followed by a special episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers. Guests: Jennifer Lawrence, Leslie Jones and Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Kelly Clarkson.

3. Pitbull’s New Year’s Revolution

Tune into Fox at 11:00pm to 12:30pm to see what New Year’s Eve is like in Miami! Pitbull‘s going to be around, of course, but the hosts for tonight are none other than Queen Latifah and Snoop Dogg! Expect performances from Biz Markie, Coolio, Naughty By Nature, Rob Base, Salt-N-Pepa, Tone Loc and Young MC.

4. New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Kathy Griffin

You wouldn’t think that CNN would be the place for celebrations on NYE, but the combination of Anderson Cooper and Kathy Griffin together is the ultimate. Tune in from 8:00pm to 12:30pm!

HollywoodLifers, we hope you have a safe, healthy, and happy New Year!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.