New Year’s Eve Comet: 5 Things To Know About The Space Event Kicking Off 2017

Fireworks are SO 2016! Lighting up the sky a little differently this New Year’s Eve, is a comet that will fly past Earth on Dec. 31, but don’t worry, it’s not the end of the world. Here’s everything you need to know about the party in space!

1. Which comet is this?

Commonly referred to as the New Year’s Eve comet, it’s official name is actually Comet 45P/Honda-Mrkos-Pajdusakova (good luck pronouncing that, no wonder the media has given it a cute nickname). It was discovered in 1948 by a man named Minoru Honda.

2. How can we see it?

Unfortunately, Comet 45P is not visible to the naked eye. If you feel like packing a pair on binoculars in your purse as you head out the door to a NYE party, THEN you’ll be able to see it pass Earth. The comet is set to appear next to the crescent moon on Dec. 31.

3. Are we going to die?

No! 2016 hasn’t been the best year when it comes to Hollywood legends, but it’s not because of the approaching comet. It is not a bad omen by any means. Comet 45P never has, and probably never will pose a threat to Earth. As it passes through our galaxy, it will still be millions of miles away.

4. What’s it made out of?

All comets are made of the same matter. Comet 45P is a flying rock of ice, dust, rocky particles, and frozen gases (carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, methane, and ammonia).

5. How often does it come around?

This is actually not the first time Comet 45P has come into our orbit. It circles Earth every 5.25 years, making it extremely easy for scientists to track it. This type of comet is called a “periodic comet,” which basically means it takes a predictable path around the sun. Halley’s comet is also a periodic comet.

