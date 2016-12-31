REX/Shutterstock

2017 is just hours away, and HollywoodLife.com has hooked you up with a free livestream so you can see what’s happening on New Year’s Eve in Times Square, New York City, no matter where in the world you may be. Get your champagne ready and click in to WATCH live!

New Year’s Eve 2016 is finally here, but there’s plenty to see besides the ball dropping. It all goes down starting at 5:55 PM EST, so get ready and grab your friends, your fanciest bottle of champagne and some silly party favors. WATCH below:

Host Jonathan Bennett — AKA Aaron Samuels in Mean Girls — and other correspondents will be providing commercial-free coverage of the festivities until the ball drops at midnight. As if that’s not cool enough, Gavin DeGraw and Rachel Platten are headlining the New Year’s Eve webcast, putting on stellar performances. Thousands of people are expected to turn up! Don’t miss this inside look at backstage and behind-the-scenes moments, interviewers with celebs and more.

Jon Bennett has been getting fans excited for the big night, posting updates on his official Instagram account in the days leading up to Dec. 31. “Let the countdown BEGIN! Can’t tell you how excited I am to be hosting the live stream of the ball drop in Times Square…whoa,” he told followers on Dec. 27. “I’m ready to do this. Let’s drop that ball,” he also wrote on a pic of himself looking super pumped in the middle of Times Square on the 28th. We’re sure he’ll do a great job!

