New Year’s Eve Comet Live Stream Video: Watch The Space Event Online

Out with the old, in with the new! There’s a final saving grace to 2016, and it’s the return of Comet 45P/Honda-Mrkos-Pajdušáková, aka the New Year’s Eve comet. This beautiful little shooting star only graces our cosmic neighborhood once every five years, so seeing it happen is extra special! Click on the live stream above, and watch the magical unfold for yourself just after sunset (about 4:40pm ET).

After sunset, as the moon rises, expect to see the comet streak across tonight’s present moon. There’s a slight problem with watching the comet yourself — it cannot be seen with the naked eye, so a telescope or strong pair of binoculars are required to take in the beauty from the streets. It’s a little hard to carry either of those around on New Year’s Eve! Thankfully, through the live stream, you can watch the astronomical phenomenon unfold without any instruments required!

While the comet appears close to us, it’s actually traveling seven million miles away! If you’re looking for more space celebrations, note that on New Year’s Eve, Neptune and Mars will be particularly close to each other. The planets’ respective blue-green and red hues will play off each other brilliantly!

