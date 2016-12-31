Manchester United Vs. Middlesbrough Live Stream: Watch The Premier League Online

REX/Shutterstock

Yellow card! Manchester United play Middlesbrough at Old Trafford on Dec. 31st as Man U look to end the year on a high in this Premier League soccer game. There should be lots of goals and hopefully no red cards so watch all the action online beginning at 10am EST.

Manchester United are starting to motor. Jose Mourinho has finally got a settled team and his top players are starting to click. Middlesbrough need to pick up points in the league and this should be an interesting match. Don’t miss any of the action when the game starts at 10:00 AM ET.

The Red Devils are aiming to make in five wins in a row when they play Middlesborough. They are playing with plenty of confidence again and could really make a charge for the English Premier League title in 2017. Cable subscribers can live stream this awesome duel online on NBC for free here: CLICK TO SEE MANCHESTER UNITED VS. MIDDLESBOROUGH ONLINE.

United are hitting top form just at the right time and Middlesborough will not be looking forward to making this trip. Paul Pogba, is really starting to justify his huge price tag while Zlatan Ibrahimovic, looks like scoring each time he goes on the field.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored a memorable goal as Manchester United beat struggling Sunderland 3-1 in their most recent game and he will be looking to torment Boro’s defenders when they face up against his team in Manchester.

Middlesbrough are sitting in 15th spot in the league and need to start picking-up points fast if they are to avoid relegation. They will need the likes of Marten De Roon, and Alvaro Negredo, to have a really strong game against United if they are going to take even a point. Alvaro scored two goals against Swansea City recently and will pose a threat to the home team.

The Boro’s narrowly lost their last match, 1-0 against Burnley but their fans will be expecting a long afternoon in Manchester if they do not defend well. Manager Aitor Karanka must be hoping that his team will not wilt under the spotlight and can take something from the match.

