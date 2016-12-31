Louisville Cardinals Vs. LSU Tigers Live Stream — Watch The Citrus Bowl Online

REX/Shutterstock

Touchdown! The Louisville Cardinals will face off against the LSU Tigers in college football’s Citrus Bowl on Dec. 31st, New Year’s Eve day. Watch this epic game live online from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida at 11am EST.

New Years Eve day will be jam packed with exciting college football bowl games beginning with this barn burner in Florida. Louisville will face a tough LSU team in the 2016 Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl. This is the first game of the day followed by the two college football semifinal playoff games, the Peach and Fiesta Bowls. This game will feature two great quarterbacks, Danny Etling, 22 for LSU versus Lamar Jackson, 19, for Louisville, so this will no doubt be a great game. WATCH LOUISVILLE VS. LSU ONLINE HERE.

Lamar became the youngest athlete to ever win the Heisman when he received the honor earlier this month and the kid is good. Expect him to put on a show for the fans. Lamar is capable of throwing 6 touchdowns in a game, as he already has once this season, and can also run the ball well when forced out of the pocket.

Then there is the more experienced QB for the Tigers, Danny. He has a core of receivers who he likes to dish the ball to however he may be without his running back Leonard Fournette. The star back may be making a controversial move and sitting this game out to rest his ankle for a potential move to the NFL.

The guys in Vegas have LSU winning this shootout by only a couple of points in what looks to be a high scoring, offensive showdown. The difference in this game may come down to defense and which team can defend well in the red zone late in the game. One thing for sure, this will be a great way to start a day full of college football bowl games.

HollywoodLifers, who will you be rooting for in this big game? Do you think the Tigers can win or will the Cardinals come out on top?

