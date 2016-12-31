Liverpool Vs. Manchester City Live Stream: Watch The Premier League Online

REX/Shutterstock

GOAALLL! Liverpool play Manchester City in what will be an epic English Premier League clash on Dec. 31 at Anfield. The Reds are just one point above their opponents in the table, so, this should be a cracker. Don’t miss any of the action, click here to watch.

These two teams are racing neck to neck for the title this season. Liverpool are on a good run of form while Manchester City can beat any team on their day. Jurgen Klopp’s team will fancy their chances because they are excellent at home but City will be tough opponents. Kick off is set for 12:30 PM ET.

The Reds have only lost one of their last seven games winning five of them while Manchester City have won their last three games in a row. Both teams are playing well and love to adopt attacking football meaning there could be plenty of goals for the fans.

Liverpool are scoring a lot of goals this season from all areas of the pitch. In their most recent match, they thumped Stoke City 4-1 and are full of confidence. Daniel Sturridge, 27, has regained his starting spot and could be an important player against City. Jurgen will be looking for his defenders to play well and will be hoping that goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, 28, is solid between the pipes too.

City look impressive in patches against Hull City in a game that they ran out 3-0 winners but they will have to play better against Liverpool if they are to take anything from the game. Their top players will need to perform and Kevin De Bruyne, 25, and Yaya Toure, 33, will be key for them at Anfield.

Pep Guardiola will be expecting a big performance from his team as they look to close out 2016 with a victory against one of their main title rivals. The Spanish manager knows that it is games like this one that will determine if his side will be crowned champions at the end of the season.

