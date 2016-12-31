Dick Clark’s Rockin’ Eve Live Stream — Watch The New Year’s Eve Celebration Online

Courtesy of ABC

The biggest, baddest, coolest New Year’s Eve party is finally here! Dick Clark’s Rockin’ Eve will feature FIVE full hours of non-stop musical performances, and we don’t want you miss a second of the star-studded action. Click to watch the LIVE STREAM.

Let’s be honest, New Year’s Eve is FULL of insane parties to choose from, but Dick Clark’s Rockin’ Eve is practically a tradition! The soirée has been around for eleven years, with each bash raging harder than the next. This year, however, might be one for the history books, as Mariah Carey, Gloria Estefan, DNCE, Thomas Rhett and MORE are performing. The event, hosted by none other than Ryan Seacrest, kicks off Dec. 31 at 8PM on ABC and finishes just after 1AM. WATCH THE LIVE STREAM HERE.

With all the places to choose to spend New Year’s Eve, New York seems like a pretty solid choice. Not only will Dick Clark’s bash be poppin’ off, but at 11:30PM ET, Carson Daly joins in on the fun with a star-studded event of his own. Performing at New Year’s Even With Caron Daly are Alicia Keys, Pentatnonix, Blake Shelton and newly added Jennifer Lopez. If you don’t have a ticket to either party, don’t worry, because they will both be streaming online (and we’ll be catching you up on all the need-to-know info).

As we count down the final hours of 2016, here are a couple of things we’d like to see come true — a Kylie Jenner and Tyga proposal, a Gwen Stefani and Blake proposal, a midnight kiss between JLo and Drake, a Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian reconciliation, and the list goes on! There’s no shortage of magical romance that can happen on a night like NYE — especially once the champagne starts flowing!

HollywoodLifers, will YOU be watching the Dick Clark’s Rockin’ Eve live stream?

