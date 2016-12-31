Alabama Vs. Washington Live Stream: Watch The Peach Bowl Online

Rex

The NCAA College Football Playoffs are here, with the top ranked Alabama Crimson Tide facing off against the Washington Huskies in the semifinal game at the Peach Bowl. We’ve got your way to catch all the gridiron action from the Georgia Dome Dec. 31 via live stream!

Roll Tide roll! Nothing could stop the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2016, as they cruised to a perfect 13-0 season and are now hoping to repeat as back to back NCAA National Champions. First they have to get past the Pac-12 winning Washington Huskies, who finished the season at 12-1, but against much less powerful opponents. The teams meet in the College Football Playoffs semifinals, which will take place at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta Dec. 31 at 3pm and you can tune in to watch the game online on ESPN via your cable provider. CLICK HERE TO WATCH ALABAMA VS. WASHINGTON IN THE PEACH BOWL.

For years, Bowl games were end of season rewards for winning teams, but now that we have the CFP, this is a must-win game to advance to the National Championship match. Alabama head coach Nick Saban, 65, is well aware that it’s victory or nothing. “In a playoff you’re all-in. You have to go 1-0 or you’re out,” he said before the game. “Is this a bowl game or a playoff game? Every player has to decide (that mindset) for themselves; every coach has to decide for themselves. We are trying to create a balance for everyone in our organization because it is a playoff game.”

Alabama has so many weapons, with quarterback Jalen Hurts, 18, being named SEC Offensive Player of the Year and SEC Freshman of the Year, while teammate Jonathan Allen, 21, picked up SEC Defensive Player of the Year. They’re expected to dominate the Huskies, who are just plain thrilled to be in the College Football Playoffs. After going 6-6 in 2015, Washington turned things around spectacularly and now they’re going head to head with the best team in college football two years running.

Whichever team comes out on top, they will go on to face the winner of the Ohio State Buckeyes/Clemson Tigers game as those teams meet up in the Fiesta Bowl Dec. 31 as well. Fingers crossed for another Alabama/Clemson final this time around because in 2016 the two teams delivered the most exciting National Championship we ever could have hoped for, going back and forth before Bama finally came out on top 45-40.

