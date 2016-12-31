Chelsea Vs. Stoke City Live Stream: Watch The Premier League Soccer Game Online

REX/Shutterstock

Shoot! Chelsea play Stoke City in their final game of 2016 on Dec. 31 at Stamford Bridge in London at 10am EST. The Blues are now favorites to win the English Premier League and there should be plenty of action. Click to watch.

Chelsea are seven points clear at the top of the table and the Blues fans will fancy that they can stretch their unbeaten run with a victory over Stoke City. They are scoring plenty of goals and are playing with total confidence. Kick off in this game is 10:00 AM ET.

Can Stoke City stop Chelsea’s amazing run? Their opponents are trying to win 13 games in a row and they will be hoping to have Diego Costa, 28, back for this match. Mark Hughes will be praying that his team can put in their best performance of the season and cause an upset. Cable subscribers can live stream this awesome duel online on NBC for free here: CLICK HERE TO WATCH CHELSEA VS. STOKE CITY ONLINE.

Antonio Conte has found the winning formula and is sticking with it. He has not changed his team much in recent weeks and probably has no intention of doing so either. Eden Hazard, 25, was in impressive form in the 3-0 win over Bournemouth and the Blues fans will be hoping that he can continue that when they play Stoke City.

Nemanja Matic, 28, is at the heart of Antonio’s midfield and is an important player for the home side. The midfielder links the defense with the attack and he can score a goal or two himself as well if called upon to do so. Chelsea will be confident of a win but Stoke will make it hard for them.

Mark Hughes team are coming off a bad defeat after losing 4-1 to Liverpool, so, they will be looking to end the year on a high. Stoke, now winless in four league games, caused Liverpool’s defense a number of problems in the first half, with former players Peter Crouch, 35, and Joe Allen, 26, instrumental for the Potters.

Chelsea will have to watch these two but all the signs are that Stoke could be in for a long afternoon as the home side will look to put on an impressive display for their fans as they aim to round out 2016 in style.

