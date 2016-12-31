Watch The Ball Drop Live Online — Stream The Times Square NYE Event

Courtesy of YouTube

10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5… There are just a few hours left until the ball drops in Times Square this New Year’s Eve, and we couldn’t be more excited for 2017 to begin! And just in case you weren’t able to get to the Big Apple tonight, we have a live stream video of the entire event HERE!

We can’t believe it! 2017 is almost here, but before we can ring in the new year, we have to watch the ball drop. And thanks to the live stream video we have here, you can do just that! To watch the ball drop, starting at 5:55pm ET, CLICK HERE!

Believe it or not, the ball first dropped in Times Square in 1908, thanks to New York Times owner Alfred Ochs, who orchestrated the entire event. And since then, NYC has been ringing in the new year the very same way ever since.

But the ball drop isn’t the only event going on on New Year’s Eve. There are many other amazing celebrations as well. On NBC, you can watch New Year’s Eve With Carson Daly starting at 10:00pm EST. Then on Fox, Pitbull will host the star-studded Pitbull’s New Year’s Eve Revolution with Snoop Dogg and Queen Latifah, starting at 8:00pm EST. And on ABC, the legendary Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve with Ryan Seacrest is happening once again. Seriously, the number of stars and musical acts at each of these shows is insane! Demi Lovato and Niall Horan are just a few of our favorites who will be performing. But as exciting as these celebrations are, don’t forget to watch the ball drop — with our live stream video above — just before midnight!

Happy New Year, everyone! See you in 2017.

