Ronda Rousey Loses Comeback Fight: Amanda Nunes Brutally Defeats Her At UFC 207

Unbelievable! Ronda Rousey’s comeback was over before it even began at ‘UFC 207’ on Dec. 30. Though fight fans hoped she would put up a major fight when facing Amanda Nunes for the UFC women’s bantamweight championship, Ronda didn’t even last a full round.

Fight fans were eagerly anticipating this match between Ronda Rousey, 29, and Amanda Nunes, 28, perhaps even more than witnessing Conor McGregor, 28, make UFC history at UFC 205. It was supposed to be Ronda’s big comeback match, after more than a year away from the octagon.

Sadly, fans of Ronda waited 13 months to see her lose by technical knockout in the first round of the fight. Amanda was simply too much for Ronda. After “Rowdy” took so many shots to the face, the ref just called the match in favor of the champion. In 48 seconds, it was all over.

There wasn’t a lot of talk going into this match, and that’s the way Ronda wanted it. “The only thing she cares about…is focusing on winning,” UFC president Dana White, 47, said when asked about Ronda’s media blackout and refusal to talk to the press before this fight, per USA Today. “She has done a lot of things for us. This is what she wanted and we gave it to her.”

Ronda had to focus because it was pretty much do-or-die for her. After taking a year away, following her devastating loss to Holly Holm, 31, at UFC 193, Ronda needed to prove that she was still the dominating force in UFC. “If she loses,” a source close to the MMA superstar EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com ahead of the match, “she will probably hang it up.”

The threat of Ronda’s potential retirement may have pushed Ronda to leave it all in the ring. For Amanda, she wasn’t going to hold back – not one bit. “Ronda Rousey is the biggest name and I want to make a statement,” Amanda said ahead of the fight, according to Rolling Stone. “I’ve been training for this girl my whole career in the UFC. I have a chance to defend my belt against her and show everybody the real champion.”

“I want to show everyone I’m here to say,” said the woman who upset Miesha Tate, 30, to win the Bantamweight championship. “I’m the best in the world and I’m going to take over and bring this belt back home with me.” She certain is!

