TGIT Trailer: Watch Olivia Pope & More Share Wine, Popcorn & Power

Courtesy of Twitter

YAS! A brand-new TGIT trailer premiered on New Year’s Eve on ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,’ and it’s downright epic. Click to WATCH!

The ladies of TGIT are back and better than ever! Meredith Grey, Olivia Pope, and Annalise Keating are headed back to the small screen on Jan. 19 to start running things again and the new TGIT trailer, released during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on Dec. 31, is evidence that they are gonna do a bang-up job! But, please, who didn’t believe our queens would do anything but slay?

In the trailer you see Olivia start things off right by saying, “Time to pop your popcorn because it is TGIT time!” Then our three lovely ladies start walking down hallways in their respective universes like total bosses. “I save lives,” Meredith says. “I run D.C.,” Olivia says. “I kill in the courtroom,” Annalise says. And what brings them all together? Popcorn, wine and TGIT of course!

The New Year brings a new #TGIT! Get ready for TGIT Time on January 19! pic.twitter.com/d0r3lDaEnK — Scandal (@ScandalABC) January 1, 2017

It’s been nearly a year since TGIT was a thing. Scandal season 6 was pushed to midseason due to Kerry Washington’s pregnancy. The show was replaced on Thursday nights in the fall by Notorious. Grey’s Anatomy and How To Get Away With Murder started their seasons in the fall.

Now TGIT is right again with Scandal’s return. The show will pick up right where it left off in season 5, with Mellie running for president. We can’t wait to see the new twists and turns that Shonda Rhimes has up her sleeve for the Gladiators.

How To Get Away With Murder is coming off an insane winter finale. Wes Gibbins, one of the Keating Five, was killed off in the last episode. He was killed before Annalise’s house burned down. The next half of the season will likely feature the Keating Five (now Four) trying to figure out who killed Wes.

