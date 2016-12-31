Tarek El Moussa Calls 2016 ‘Most Defining Year’ Of His Life — Over Christina Already?

Courtesy Of Instagram

Taking a look back! ‘Flip Or Flop’ star Tarek El Moussa called 2016 the ‘most defining year’ of his life on Dec. 31, weeks after announcing his separation from Christina El Moussa. He also revealed how he ‘learned’ a lot by his recent experiences, so could he already be over his ex?!

Tarek El Moussa, 35, felt retrospective while saying farewell to 2016, a year full of highs and lows. Shortly after the Flip or Flop star announced his split from his wife of seven years, Christina, 33, he found a new perspective on life. Taking to Instagram Dec. 31, he shared a sweet clip to celebrate New Year’s Eve, featuring his kids Taylor, 6, and Brayden, 1. The caption read, “Today signifies they end of another year. It’s a time where we all reflect on our own personal journey. We must ask ourselves what we did right and what we did wrong. It’s a time to look back and ask ourselves if we took advantage of the year we will never get back.”

Tarek continued, “For me… 2016 was the biggest defining year of my life. It was a year that will change the destination of my life and I’m ready for the ride. The crazy ride of 2016 taught me so much about myself.” He then shared his hopes for the future, writing, “Today, going into 2017, I’ve learned I’m much stronger than I ever thought possible and the lessons I learned in 2016 will stay with me through the rest of my life. I truly believe in all these words and I urge everyone to look back and ask yourself what lessons can you take from 2016 to make 2017 the best year ever!!” The video suitably featured Rascal Flatts’ hit track “Bless the Broken Road.”

Meanwhile, Christina had plans of her own for the holiday weekend. She recently posed with the daughter of her rumored beau, Gary Anderson, for a snowy pic in Park City, Utah on Dec. 30. It’s hard to confirm whether or not they went as a group, but one thing is clear: both her and Tarek are really working towards moving on. The former flames announced they were splitting to “reevaluate” their marriage and professional life on Dec. 12, so there’s definitely been an adjustment period for everyone. We’re just glad to see them in great spirits going into 2017!

