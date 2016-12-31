New Year’s Eve 2017: Sydney’s Fireworks Show Honors David Bowie, Prince & More

REX Shutterstock

What an iconic display! Sydney, Australia’s fireworks show surpassed all expectations on Dec. 31, by also paying homage to the great stars we lost this year. David Bowie, Prince and Gene Wilder were honored in a big way to ring in 2017!

Sydney, Australia residents welcomed 2017 with an epic firework display over the Harbour Bridge and Opera House on Dec. 31, while also saying farewell to 2016. The New Year’s Eve show lasted a full twelve minutes, including touching tributes to the stars we lost this year, David Bowie, Prince and Gene Wilder. During one awe-inspiring moment, vibrant sparks lit up the sky as David’s song “Space Oddity” played. Then, to pay homage to Gene, the Sydney Harbor Bridge flashed a rainbow of colors while a track from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory played. Prince’s tribute was just as special, with his legendary song blasting and “purple rain” falling.

Over 1.5 million people were reportedly in attendance. It’s wildly popular with a reputation to dazzle, as more than 130 tons of fireworks are needed to light up the night sky. On top of that, this show had sentimental value. “This year, sadly, we saw the loss of many music and entertainment legends around the world,” fireworks show co-producer Catherine Flanagan told the Associated Press. “So celebrating their music as part of Sydney New Year’s Eve fireworks displays is an opportunity to reflect on the year that has been and what the future may hold.”

To prepare for the momentous occasion, a crew of 50 workers reportedly worked on site since Dec. 18. Party-goers were totally blown away by the whole show, taking to social media to voice their thoughts after the holiday celebration. One wrote, “I love that there were tributes to Willy Wonk[a], David Bowie and Prince in the #sydneyfireworks. Nice touch this year!” Another concluded, “No pictures or videos can do this justice!” We couldn’t agree more!

