Meek Mill Concert Shooting: 2 Dead, 2 Injured After Gunfire Erupts Outside Venue

Tragedy struck outside of Meek Mill’s concert in Wallingford, Connecticut on December 30, where four men were shot — two of them fatally. Meek was thankfully not hurt or involved in the incident. It’s unclear what prompted the shooting.

Shots rang out outside of the Oakdale Theater, where Meek Mill was performing, just as his show was winding down, according to local Wallingford police who spoke to ABC News. The two men who survived the shooting have non-life threatening injuries; they were taken to Hartford Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment. Meek had reportedly just walked off the stage at Oakdale, at about 11:15pm ET, when the gunfire erupted at the venue’s front entrance. The rapper was thankfully unharmed.

Wallingford Police Lt. Cheryl Bradley told HollywoodLife.com: “This is an ongoing investigation and we will continue to investigate this shooting vigorously. We haven’t released the victims’ identities. We don’t believe Meek Mill was involved and as far as we know he wasn’t injured and was not on scene when we arrived. We don’t know if Nicki Minaj was present. We believe there was an altercation between two parties that led to the incident that occurred in the Parking lot Oakdale Theatre.”

“We received a 911 call from an employee at the Oakdale Theatre … The caller reported that he was outside of the Oakdale with a victim who was shot in the leg,” Lt. Bradley told ABC. “Our units responding determined that there were actually 4 victims, 2 with non-life-threatening injuries … 2 victims determined to be deceased. Everything occurred outside of the Oakdale, it appeared to be near closing, the closing of the event.”

Police do not have a suspect in custody at this time. As of Saturday morning, December 31, a massive manhunt was underway. “At this time, we are looking into possible leads, suspect vehicles, descriptions,” Lt. Bradley said.

This story is still developing. HollywoodLife.com will keep you updated with any new information.

HollywoodLifers, our thoughts are with the shooting victims in Connecticut.

