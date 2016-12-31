Shawn Mendes Serenades Crowd With ‘Treat You Better’ At ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

Image Courtesy of ABC

Whoa! Way to end the year right, Shawn Mendes! Everyone’s fave sexy singer totally brought it when he performed ‘Treat You Better’ at ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest’ on Dec. 31 and gave us a reason to believe in 2016 again. Get the details on his performance here.

Shawn Mendes, 18, is an insanely good performer every night of the year. But it was on Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve, that he really gave it everything he had when he slayed “Treat You Better” on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest in New York City. The “Treat You Better” singer had all of Times Square in a tizzy as he serenaded us with his sweet, sweet voice. For those watching at home it was like we were actually there!

When Shawn came out in a swirl of green lights with his guitar, the ladies totally lost it. Shawn is our definition of the perfect man with the perfect pipes and he did not disappoint us on New Year’s Eve! And, really, is there anyone you would you rather sing to you before that magical stroke of midnight? So we don’t know about you, but he had us swooning the whole time!

Shawn totally blew us away with how amazing his performance was and we really couldn’t have asked for a better addition to the night’s lineup! But, of course, he wasn’t the only great act at Ryan’s bash in Times Square. Shawn was joined by some fantastic singers, including Mariah Carey, Hailee Steinfeld, John Legend, Niall Horan, Lukas Graham, Demi Lovato and the bands Fifth Harmony and DNCE. It was definitely a fun night, to say the least!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Shawn’s performance at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve? Was it your favorite one of the night? Give us all your thoughts below!

