Selma Alameri: ‘Bachelor’ Alum Gets Married — See Pics Of Her Court House Wedding

Courtesy of Selma Alameri Instagram

Congratulations are in order! ‘Bachelor’ alum Selma Alameri tied the knot with Patrick Daniels and the pics are so sweet. Click inside to see!

Here comes the bride! Selma Alameri from Sean Lowe‘s season of The Bachelor, where she famously refused to kiss him, got her own happily ever after when she married her boyfriend Patrick Daniels on Thursday, December 29. The couple had simple courthouse ceremony and the pics are adorable.

“I get to love him forever and ever! Sorry guys – last one I promise!” the bride captioned a pic of her and her new hubby on Instagram. Selma wore an elegant white dress with black heels for her simple ceremony. One pic showed Patrick giving his bride a peck on the cheek just after saying, “I do.” Isn’t that so sweet?

It's official!!! Mr. and Mrs. Daniels!! ❤❤ #cityhallstyle A photo posted by Selma Alameri (@selmaalameri) on Dec 29, 2016 at 2:33pm PST

Getting married!👰🏻💎 A photo posted by Selma Alameri (@selmaalameri) on Dec 29, 2016 at 2:21pm PST

He promised me forever!! ❤️🤗🎉💍 #mybestfriend #MrsDaniels A photo posted by Selma Alameri (@selmaalameri) on Jun 27, 2016 at 11:29pm PDT

“It was me who chose City Hall. Patrick was happy to have a wedding, but weddings become about everything but the bride and groom,” Selma told Us Weekly. The bride said it was a “amazing, perfectly uncomplicated wedding.” Aw, how romantic! The couple had started planning a bigger wedding, but things got out of hand and Selma decided to scale everything back. “Everyone got involved and had an opinion and family started to argue — we really didn’t want all that, we just wanted a peaceful, comfortable and smooth wedding.”

Selma gushed about her absolute favorite part from her special day “was hearing him say his vows to me. At that moment, it finally started to feel real to me.” The bride and groom plan to spend the money the saved with their courthouse wedding on a European honeymoon. Sounds amazing! “That to me will be more memorable,” Selma said.

HollywoodLifers, how cute are Selma’s wedding pics? Tell us in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.