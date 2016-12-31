Ronda Rousey Comforted By Loyal Fan After Amanda Nunes Knockout — Sweet Pic

Image Courtesy of TMZ/REX Shutterstock

Ronda Rousey may have received backlash after losing her UFC 207 match, but she still has some fans out there. One loyal supporter even went out of their way to comfort the fighter after her defeat. See the pic here!

The last 24 hours have been pretty awful for Ronda Rousey, 29. Not only did she lose her match against Amanda Nunes, 28 in the UFC 207 on Dec. 30, but she’s been getting slammed on social media! But not everyone is a hater. In her time of need, one faithful fan let Ronda know she still has some one to lean on.

In a photo obtained by TMZ, Ronda appears to have ran into a fan after leaving her fight at MGM Grand stadium. Although the pic is really blurry, you can see Ronda leaning in and hugging the unknown person. Ronda’s face is turned to the camera, but we can feel the hurt that she’s experiencing right now.

@LaurraSimpson @RondaRousey yeah. She's amazing. I wish people would stop tearing her apart. She's the nicest person ever. — Loren (@mslorenmackenz) December 31, 2016

Idc what anyone says @RondaRousey , I would still be honored to call you my wife — David Morris (@bdthatdude) December 31, 2016

@RondaRousey it's all good we have our winning streaks then we take losts don't let your emotions over come you — Don-Bivé (@Johnnybulletz72) December 31, 2016

@RondaRousey still a fan whether I win or loose — Bigrob Mathis (@bigrob_mathis) December 31, 2016

@RondaRousey Whatever the step is for you , Just make it happen! — Jim Sikorski (@nux4ever) December 31, 2016

Despite the outpour of negativity, there are many others like this one fan who are rooting for Ronda. After it was suggested that the fighter would have to retire because of her losing record, many took to Twitter to tell her not to give up and to stay strong amid all of the hate. “I felt so bad for her. She’s still a rockstar and amazing,” on fan tweeted on Dec. 31. “It’s all good we have our winning streaks then we take losses don’t let your emotions over come you,” another fan chimed in.

As we previously told you, Ronda lost in the first 48 seconds of the first round in her match against Amanda. Brutal video recaps from the fight show Ronda getting punched in her face repeatedly, and at one point it got so bad, that the ref had to call a technical knock out and stop the fight altogether. Ouch! Ronda definitely needs all the support she can get right now. Hopefully more people will be just like her one fan and shower her with love and hugs so that she can make a speedy recovery and start the next chapter, whatever that may be.

