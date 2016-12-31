Amanda Nunes Destroys Ronda Rousey In 48 Seconds — Re-Watch The Insane Fight

REX Shutterstock

This is insane. After so much build-up, Ronda Rousey’s comeback is over in just 48 seconds and the video is incredible — but also hard to watch.

Whoa! Ronda Rousey, 29, lost to Amanda Nunes, 28, in the women’s bantamweight championship Friday Dec. 30 at UFC 207. The fight marked Ronda’s return to the octagon after over a year away. She had been training for a comeback after her knockout loss to Holly Holm, 31, at UFC 193 on November 15, 2015, but sadly was not able to re-claim her champ title.

In just 48 seconds, Ronda took so many shots to the face that the ref ended the match in favor of Amanda. Just like that it was all over! Ronda’s comeback did not even last a full minute. The video shows Ronda sustained heavy hits from Amanda from the second the match started and she just did not let up.

Could this be the end for Ronda? Before the match, a source told HollywoodLife.com, “A win gets her back on track to being the Ronda we all knew and a loss makes her lose tons of credibility. And if she loses she will probably hang it up.” Those are heavy words. Will Ronda really retire after 13 months of training and just one loss?

The hype that surrounded Ronda’s return was unparalleled. She refused to talk to the press leading up to the match. “She has done a lot of things for us. This is what she wanted and we gave it to her,” UFC president Dana White, 47, told USA Today.

As for the champion, Amanda certainly went in to win and said her entire career had been leading up to this match. “I’ve been training for this girl my whole career in the UFC. I have a chance to defend my belt against her and show everybody the real champion,” she said to Rolling Stone. UFC fans will now just have to wait and see what Ronda’s next move is now that she has suffered such a blow.

