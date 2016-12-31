Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna: Why He’s Most Grateful For Her In 2016 After Everything

Image Courtesy of E!

It’s been a tough year, but Rob Kardashian is still counting 2016 as one of his best, according to a source who spoke to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. He has fiancée Blac Chyna and baby Dream Kardashian! Rob is beyond thankful for the two special ladies in his life this NYE.

“Despite the fighting and all the drama and his hospital scare, what Rob [Kardashian] is most grateful for in 2016 is Blac Chyna and Dream. Hands down! They are his world,” the source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He’ll never forgot how Chyna changed his life by helping him get healthy and back into the game of life. And Dream, his beautiful baby girl. She brings him so much joy and energizes his life. Through the ups and downs, the fights and the make-up sex, Rob loves his Chyna, and is thankful for her.”

So sweet! This really has been a whirlwind year for Rob, 30, who had previously been housebound by severe agoraphobia and depression. Slowly but surely, he was able to make recovery, and is now engaged to Chyna, 28, and the father of his first child. He’ll be a stepfather (to King Cairo, 4), too!

They’ve hit more than their fair share of rough patches in 2016, but Rob and Chyna seem to be back o the right track. After a major public blowup right before Christmas, the couple and their adorable little girl are back together as a sweet little family! Rob posted the cutest pic on December 30 of Chyna holding Dream, both wearing the puppy Snapchat filters, and captioned it “my babies”.

He’s so happy! He posted another adorable throwback photo from earlier in 2016 of himself and Chyna having fun in San Diego at Legoland, which he called “one of my favorite days.” Aww! Chyna’s feeling the love for her fiancé, too. After the chaos that was the past few months, she’s looking to start fresh and happy in the new year, a separate source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. In fact, her resolution is to love Rob like never before!

