Rob Kardashian Looks Back At ‘Favorite’ Times With Blac Chyna In 2016 — Sweet Pics

How cute is this? Rob Kardashian posted some of his favorite moments from 2016 with Blac Chyna on Instagram and they show the estranged couple in MUCH happier times. Click inside to see!

Rob Kardashian, 29, looked back on 2016 with nothing but his happy memories of the year with Blac Chyna, 28. He picked the couple’s trip to Lego Land as one of his highlights. They looked so happy together back then!

“One of my favorite days at lego land with Blac Chyna,” Rob captioned on of the pictures he shared to Instagram. In the pic, Rob has a huge smile on his face while Blac looks like she’s having a huge laugh. Despite all their drama, they do look so precious together in these pics, don’t they?

One of my favorite days at lego land with @blacchyna 💙 A photo posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Dec 31, 2016 at 11:30am PST

In the second photo, the pair pose inside the mouths of two lego lions and Rob added two emoji lions in the caption along with the couple in love emoji. They really could not look happier.

Lego land 2016 🦁🦁💑 A photo posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Dec 31, 2016 at 11:31am PST

2016 has had its’ ups-and-downs for Rob and Blac. They had a rough patch in the weeks before New Year’s Eve due to their very public break-up and Rob’s visit to the hospital after complications arose with his diabetes. Despite their trouble, a source told HollywoodLife.com Blac has resolved to turn things around in the New Year. “Chyna can’t believe the end of her year was such a disaster. It was supposed to be the happiest time of her life, especially since Dream was born, but instead it was filled with so much drama and tension and she majorly regrets fighting with Rob.” Here’s hoping Rob and Blac keep these good vibes going into 2017!

