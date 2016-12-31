Rob Kardashian Calls Blac Chyna His ‘Baby’ Again In Sweet New Pic With Dream — See Here

Image Courtesy of Rob Kardashian Instagram

This is so touching. Rob Kardashian posted the cutest pic of Blac Chyna with baby Dream that proves he hasn’t given up hope of getting his family back together.

This is just precious! Rob Kardashian, 29, shared a pic of Blac Chyna, 28, cuddling their darling little Dream. After a shaky couple of weeks between Rob’s hospital visit and their massive online blowout, it’s so nice to see the newest Kardashian family bonding together once again. Hopefully it will stick this time!

“My babies,” Rob wrote on his Instagram, “look at my babies chunky face lol,” with loads of heart-face emojis sprinkled throughout. The Snapchat pic featured Blac snuggling with Dream while using the always cute dog filter. It doesn’t get any more special than that.

We’re so happy to see everyone happy and ready for the New Year. Blac has vowed “to love Rob like never before.” A source told HollywoodLife.com how she hopes to kick 2017 off right. “Chyna can’t believe the end of her year was such a disaster. It was supposed to be the happiest time of her life, especially since Dream was born, but instead it was filled with so much drama and tension and she majorly regrets fighting with Rob.” Aw!

We applaud Blac’s resolutions for New Year’s! She and Rob have faced their share of challenges in the past few weeks alone. Rob went to the hospital on December 28 for complications from his diabetes. That’s scary stuff! Blac reportedly stayed by Rob’s side. After an increase of stress from his relationship with Blac, weight gain, and not controlling his diabetes, Rob went to the hospital. Hey, better safe than sorry!

Rob actually went to the hospital around the same time last year on December 29, 2015, which was when he was first diagnosed as diabetic after weight gain and “not feeling well.” In any case, here’s to a brighter 2017 for Rob, Blac, and Dream!

