Of Mice & Men: Austin Carlile Leaves Group After Being Diagnosed With Marfan Syndrome

This is so sad! Of Mice & Men frontman Austin Carlile announced he would be leaving the band and it would continue on without him.

This is such heartbreaking news! Austin Carlile, 29, revealed on December 30 he would no longer be the frontman for Of Mice & Men. The metalcore band comprised of Aaron Pauley, Alan Ashby, Phil Manansala and Valentino Arteaga will continue on without Austin.

Austin wrote a lengthy statement to say goodbye. “My heart is heavy,” he wrote in the tweet attached to his statement. “I never thought I would be writing this…Wanted to leave this announcement in the mess that is 2016…” Austin is leaving the band after he was diagnosed with Marfan syndrome, a rare genetic tissue disorder.

My heart is heavy… I never thought I would be writing this… Wanted to leave this announcement in the mess that is 2016… pic.twitter.com/T02QIt2hUp — Austin Carlile (@austincarlile) December 30, 2016

The band had to cancel its’ European tour back in October and Austin took to Twitter in November to explain he will never “get better.” “I’ve had foot, ear, rib, head, hip, back & heart surgeries just so I can function/live. all of you saying I should hurry up & get better what’s taking so long. I’ll never be better. you happy? I live EACH DAY as it comes. each day is a battle,” he wrote.

Austin has moved to Costa Rica where he says he will continue to make music. “I will be here in Costa Rica, where I have now moved, continuing to heal, rest, and write.” He expressed his excitement for the future and whatever is next he wrote in his statement. “I’m hungry for what is next to come,” he said.

Of Mice & Men has been together since 2009 and have become one of the leading bands of the metalcore genre. They have released four albums Of Mice & Men, The Flood, Restoring Force, and Cold War. This really is heartbreaking news and fans of the band must be absolutely devastated.

