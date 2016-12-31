Niall Horan Wows With ‘This Town’ Performance At ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve’

ABC

Let’s hear it for our boy! Niall Horan put on an absolutely amazing performance at ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest’ special in Times Square on Dec. 31. He showed off his vocal skills like never before, blowing away the crowd!

Proving that he’s just fine going solo! Niall Horan, 23, gave a truly unforgettable performance at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve special on Dec. 31, performing his debut single “This Town” in one of his first solo performances! The Irish cutie totally took over the stage, showing off his smooth vocals at the star-studded celebration. He looked super handsome while dazzling the crowd on the big night. Seriously, he had such an amazing 2016 with his solo career and proved why he’s one of the hottest and most talented guys around!

As for who else was at the big celebration? A-list celebrities rang in the New Year like Mariah Carey, Alessia Cara, G-Eazy, Hailee Steinfeld, Shawn Mendes, Lukas Graham, John Legend, Demi Lovato and Fifth Harmony! DNCE also gave an incredible performance, thanks to the ever-so-handsome and talented lead singer Joe Jonas, blowing us away with his vocals and amazing moves! Oh, and did we mention that Fergie hosted the Los Angeles bash? Where was our invite?!

While this year’s special has definitely been EPIC, we can’t forget how good the performances in years’ past have been, too! Remember when Taylor Swift SLAYED in 2014 with her performances of “Welcome to New York” and “Shake It Off?” Or how about when Niall and his One Direction bandmates took the stage in 2015 and performed a medley of their hit songs? Seriously, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Niall killed their medley of “Perfect,” “Drag Me Down,” and “History.”

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Niall’s performance? Did you love it as much as we did? Let us know below.

