New Year’s Eve 2017 Celebrated Around The World: Fireworks, Fun & More

REX/Shutterstock

Happy New Year’s Eve 2017! Why count down only once, when you can celebrate all day long around the world. There’s so many ways to make the holiday unforgettable, by checking out fireworks, popping bottles, bonding with loved ones and more. See how people are living it up!

New Year’s Eve celebrations are taking place all around the world on Dec. 31, meaning people are counting down from ten, kissing their loved ones and checking out the epic firework displays. Exotic locations like Paris, Sydney, Berlin, Tokyo and New York are ringing in the special occasion with huge and elaborate gatherings, some complete with confetti, balloons, live performances and more. Meanwhile, Tonga and Samoa were among the first places to see 2017!

Looking gorgeous as ever! Hours away from the #NYE2017 fireworks show at #BurjKhalifa. pic.twitter.com/3PQba8QV1J — Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) December 31, 2016

Australia knows how to start the party, as fireworks explode nearly every year above the Sydney Harbor Bridge and Opera House. Rotterdam, Netherlands natives also go the extra mile with their pyrotechnic shows, with epic displays held at the Erasmus Bridge, the second largest city. Berlin is no slouch when it comes to wowing the crowds either, with thousands gathering to see their colorful shows, featuring red, orange, yellow, green, blue, purple, and silver sparks!

People are also flocking to the Quadriga sculpture atop the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, as well as the Colacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro. More than 2 million people gather along the famous beach to watch the 15-minute display annually. Another memorable location to have that special midnight kiss, is in London by the big Ben clock tower. Are you also getting major Peter Pan vibes? Swoon! Of course, celebrating at the Champs Elysees in Paris or at the St. Basil Cathedral in Moscow also means you’d have a front-row seat to an epic firework show!

Another famous destination that slays the game with its New Year’s celebrations is New York City, thanks to the highly anticipated ball dropping at the stroke of midnight. Hong Kong’s Time Square also hosts an elaborate soiree, so people can live it up to the fullest! Meanwhile, Buddhists light candles during NYE celebrations at Jogye Buddhist temple in Seoul, South Korea. Scotland even loves the holiday so much, the Edinburgh Hogmanay Street Party lasts four days! The festival features a torchlight procession, street party and concert. As if that’s not cool enough, party-goers can also watch a firework display by the 4,500-year-old pyramids in Egypt!

HollywoodLifers, how are you celebrating New Year’s Eve 2017? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.